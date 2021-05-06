WATCH: Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Belly Landing In Mumbai After Losing Landing Gear

A non-scheduled aircraft from Nagpur to Hyderabad made a successful emergency belly landing in Mumbai on Thursday. As per the official statements regarding the harrowing incident, a wheel of the Beechcraft charter flight's front landing gear was separated from the flight while it was taking off from Nagpur, after which the officials at Mumbai were informed and a full emergency was declared. After rerouting, the flight landed safely in Mumbai at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs.

A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia @CSMIA_Official & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/aelehUB7DS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 6, 2021

As is evident from the visuals, the airport emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others were present on the site, and immediately started with the rescue work. The people on board- 02 crew, 1 doctor, 1 paramedic, and 1 patient are all safe. The patient has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The plane was an air ambulance.

"A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on route from Nagpur to Hyderabad. The flight carrying 02 crew member, 01 patient, 01 relative and 01 doctor was diverted to Mumbai and did a belly-landing at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs. The airports emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers. As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule," the statement reads.

