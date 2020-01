A shocking video of a baby elephant writhing in pain lying on a railway track has emerged bringing the issue of elephant deaths on railway tracks on the fore, once again. The incident has been reported from Midnapore in Bengal where a baby elephant was hit by a train on January 7. According to reports, a group of elephants crossed over the railway tracks and a train struck one of the babies. Local forest officials managed to rescue the stranded elephant and are now treating its injuries.