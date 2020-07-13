WATCH: Bengaluru's Petrol Thief Scoots After 'fake' Payment On Pump, Caught On CCTV

A Bengaluru man was caught on CCTV employing his trickery to fill the fuel tank in his bike without paying for it on the petrol pump. The 'petrol thief' drives his bike without a number plate to fill the tank and ]pretends to pay the price using a digital payment platform and scoots before any transaction is actually successful. By the time the pump attendant realises that the transaction has not happened, the thief drives away.

The thief is a repeat offender and has used this trick more than once, Republic has learned. Despite being caught on CCTV, the miscreant remains untraceable.