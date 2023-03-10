Last Updated:

Watch: Brave 10-year-old Girl Foils Chain Snatcher's Attempt And Saves Grandmother

Although the incident occurred on February 25, a FIR was filed on Thursday, March 9 as a result of news websites and social media platforms sharing CCTV clip.

10-year-old girl

Image: Chain snatcher (ANI)


A 10-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Pune, used a bag she was carrying to defend her grandma from a chain-snatcher who was trying to rob her. The police reportedly said they would felicitate the girl. Meanwhile a hunt for the suspect has been started.

February's incident 

The fourth standard student's father has an automobile repair garage and the girl was notably on her way to her aunt’s home with her grandmother (60) and 6-year-old sister. 

The three people can be seen going down the street while being stopped by a man on a bike in CCTV footage of the incident that was posted on social media. The suspect abruptly begins yanking the grandmother's chain. The 10-year-old girl is seen striking the suspect repeatedly with the bag she was carrying as old lady retaliates, following which the bike-riding suspect is spotted taking off.

