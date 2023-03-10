Watch: Brave 10-year-old Girl Foils Chain Snatcher's Attempt And Saves Grandmother

A 10-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Pune, used a bag she was carrying to defend her grandma from a chain-snatcher who was trying to rob her. The police reportedly said they would felicitate the girl. Meanwhile a hunt for the suspect has been started.

February's incident

Although the incident occurred on February 25, a FIR was filed on Thursday, March 9 as a result of news websites and social media platforms posting security camera footage of the incident.

The fourth standard student's father has an automobile repair garage and the girl was notably on her way to her aunt’s home with her grandmother (60) and 6-year-old sister.

#WATCH | A 10-year-old girl foiled an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City



The incident took place on February 25 & an FIR was registered yesterday after the video of the incident went viral.



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/LnTur7pTeU — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

The three people can be seen going down the street while being stopped by a man on a bike in CCTV footage of the incident that was posted on social media. The suspect abruptly begins yanking the grandmother's chain. The 10-year-old girl is seen striking the suspect repeatedly with the bag she was carrying as old lady retaliates, following which the bike-riding suspect is spotted taking off.