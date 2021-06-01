WATCH: Bride Fires Gun In The Air Before Walking On Stage In UP; COVID Norms Also Flouted

In a blatant violation of the law, a bride was seen brandishing a gun at her own wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. The incident came to light after a video from the wedding showed the bride firing a gun in the air marking her grand entry onto the stage. She is accompanied by the bridegroom who helps her get on the stage after she is done firing in the air.

In addition to the gun-firing, the wedding can be seen being carried out in a blatant violation of COVID-19 norms. The families can be seen gathered in close proximity where none of them are wearing masks or observing social distancing.

As per the UP Government's guidelines, not more than 25 invitees are allowed to be a part of marriage functions which have to be held in strict adherence to COVID protocols. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has also warned of strict action against the violators and organisers responsible for holding large gatherings.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

From June 1, the UP Government has relaxed restrictions in the districts with less than 600 active cases. Markets would now be allowed to stay open from 7 AM to 7 PM in these areas with weekend curfews still in enforcement. For districts with more than 600 cases, all COVID-19 restrictions would continue to remain in place. These include major hotspots such as Noida, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad.

UP registered 1,908 cases of Coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, marking a 95 percent decline from its peak on Sunday. The number of active cases stands at 41,214 and its recovery rate has shot up to 96.4%, with more than 6,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours.