Hundreds of people, including women and children, on Sunday evening, took out a massive anti-CAA march from Jamia University gate to Shaheen Bagh as the chorus to demand to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act grew louder in Delhi. The march was high on symbolism as some locals dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, while three men assumed the identity of martyred revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, one of them in prison clothes and tied in chains.