WATCH: Delhi Cops Celebrate Birthday Of Mary Kom's Son, Olympian Lauds COVID Fight

Olympian boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom had her young son Prince's birthday made special by Delhi police officers who celebrated the occasion by bringing a cake and singing the birthday song at her residence. Kom shared the video on Twitter where she thanked the police for their gesture and saluted them for their "dedication and commitment" in their role as COVID warriors.

Commends police

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom commended the police force saying, "The government is spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 and medical staff, doctors, police are risking their lives to save us, which is commendable. I salute them for what they are doing. They are working for us and for our country."

