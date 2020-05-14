Last Updated:

WATCH: Delhi Cops Celebrate Birthday Of Mary Kom's Son, Olympian Lauds COVID Fight

Mary Kom had her young son Prince's birthday made special by Delhi police officers who celebrated the occasion by bringing a cake and singing the birthday song

Written By
Digital Desk

Olympian boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom had her young son Prince's birthday made special by Delhi police officers who celebrated the occasion by bringing a cake and singing the birthday song at her residence. Kom shared the video on Twitter where she thanked the police for their gesture and saluted them for their "dedication and commitment" in their role as COVID warriors.

READ | Mary Kom Conducts Online Session On Injury-management For Boxers

Commends police

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom commended the police force saying, "The government is spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 and medical staff, doctors, police are risking their lives to save us, which is commendable. I salute them for what they are doing. They are working for us and for our country."

READ | Mary Kom Donates 1 Month's Salary Worth ₹100,000 To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all