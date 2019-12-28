Watch: Dense Fogs Settle In Varanasi With Dip In Temperature

The people of Varanasi were seen flocking to tea shops and setting up bonfires as the cold wave intensified in Uttar Pradesh. Temperatures are likely to dip further in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Dense fog has engulfed several areas of the northern state on December 28 and commuters are facing problems due to low visibility. Forecasts also show rain in Varanasi and some other areas. The coldest temperature recorded in UP today was in Muzaffarnagar with 1.7 degrees Celcius.