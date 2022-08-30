Last Updated:

WATCH | Gurugram After Noida: Man Slaps Guard, Operator For Being Stuck In Lift For 4 Mins; Booked

A man from Haryana's Gurugram was caught on camera as he allegedly thrashed security guard who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: ANI


In a shocking incident, a man from Haryana's Gurugram was caught on camera as he allegedly thrashed a security guard who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator of a residential building. Notably, police arrested the accused man identified as Varun Nath after a case was lodged against him for allegedly thrashing the security guard.

Notably, the accused was reportedly stuck in the elevator of a residential building for about 3-4 minutes. As per the CCTV footage, as soon as he got out of the elevator, the man in question acted out in anger and began assaulting the security guard. Varun allegedly started slapping the security guard and the lift operator. 

Ashok Kumar, the security guard who was allegedly beaten up by Varun Nath said, "I helped him (Varun Nath) get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up... I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too," ANI reported.

FIR against Varun Nath

Notably, an FIR has been registered against Varun Nath under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram sector 50 police station. 

READ | 21-yr-old kills widow mother suspecting affair in Gurugram: Police
READ | Bouncers booked for thrashing army man, his 2 brothers outside Gurugram club
READ | Uttarakhand Police leaves for Gurugram to arrest YouTuber Kataria for creating nuisance
READ | Gurugram: BCA student, electrician held for making threat calls to Congress MLA
READ | Roadrage in Gurugram: Reckless car driver hits bike, drags it along for 100 metres; Watch
First Published:
COMMENT