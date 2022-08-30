In a shocking incident, a man from Haryana's Gurugram was caught on camera as he allegedly thrashed a security guard who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator of a residential building. Notably, police arrested the accused man identified as Varun Nath after a case was lodged against him for allegedly thrashing the security guard.

Notably, the accused was reportedly stuck in the elevator of a residential building for about 3-4 minutes. As per the CCTV footage, as soon as he got out of the elevator, the man in question acted out in anger and began assaulting the security guard. Varun allegedly started slapping the security guard and the lift operator.

Ashok Kumar, the security guard who was allegedly beaten up by Varun Nath said, "I helped him (Varun Nath) get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up... I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too," ANI reported.

FIR against Varun Nath

Notably, an FIR has been registered against Varun Nath under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram sector 50 police station.