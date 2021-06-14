WATCH: Huge Traffic Jam In Himachal Pradesh As Hundreds Visiting Shimla Post Unlock

Hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading to Himachal Pradesh as soon as the state announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, causing severe traffic congestion and bringing traffic to a halt in the hills. On Sunday, June 13, long lines of automobiles and SUVs were visible near Parwanoo in Solan district, the state's entry point. While other states' borders have been opened to tourists, a COVID e-pass is still necessary for access.

Traffic jam in Shimla

According to reports, approximately 5,000 vehicles have arrived in Shimla in the last 36 hours. Shimla police have asked tourists to act in a COVID-appropriate manner, including wearing masks and adhering to social-distancing rules. As per reports, if the COVID requirements are not followed, serious action would be taken.

Sharing a video on Twitter, a social media user, Rishabh Singh, wrote, "Huge traffic jam immediately after Himachal Pradesh ends RT-PCR test.. Now, when the cases will rise They will say GOVT(BJP) collapses or fail in controlling corona cases.."

Himachal unlock guidelines

Himachal Pradesh had issued new instructions earlier this week, prolonging the "corona curfew" with few exemptions till further instructions. According to the new guidelines, interstate and intrastate public transportation will be allowed with 50% occupancy, and shop opening hours will be extended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday. The state's night curfew, however, will remain in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. It was also determined that the offices would operate with half of their workforce starting Monday. From June 23, all medical, Ayurveda, and dental colleges will open their doors. From June 28, pharmacy and nursing schools will be open.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed the lives of seven more persons in Himachal Pradesh, bringing the total death toll to 3,375, with 237 additional cases bringing the total infection count to 1,98,550. The number of current cases, according to the state health department, is 4,777. So far, 1,90,377 people have recovered from the virus, with 855 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

