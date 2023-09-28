WATCH: In Hyderabad, Policemen Groove During Ganesh Visarjan Procession At Tank Bund

People dancing to the tunes of DJ music in festivals is a common sight, however, when Khaki-clad police personnel join the celebrations it adds an altogether different colour to the festivities. Similar scenes were witnessed on Thursday, September 28 in Hyderabad during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on the streets, thronged with people to have a last look of their beloved deity.

VIDEO | Police personnel dance during the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.#Ganeshotsav2023 #GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/8QPPowmAFx September 28, 2023

While the Ganesh Visarjan procession was in progress at the Tank Bund in Hyderabad, what caught people’s attention was the instantaneous dance performance by police personnel wearing dark glasses. The police personnel standing on an erected structure with Ganesh devotees on both sides was seen dancing along with hundreds of devotees to traditional songs at Hyderabad's NTR Marg. The videos, now going viral on social media, show cops joining devotees in the celebrations at Khairatabad, where a 63-feet tall Ganpati idol was installed this year.

The police officers from across hierarchies - from police officers to Junior staff personnel mingled with people in enjoying the festival together, shaking a leg and having fun. The Khairatabad Mahaganpati is reportedly one of the most popular Ganesh pandals during the Ganeshotsav. In 2019, the Mahaganpati was termed as the tallest idol in the country. The 61-feet-tall Ganesha weighed nearly 50 tonnes.

According to estimates, over 90,000 idols of Lord Vinayaka are immersed in the Hussain Sagar and various other lakes and water bodies during the 'Nimajjanam' (immersion) process in Hyderabad. The Ganesh Visarjan event is expected to continue until September 29, with over 30,000 security personnel reportedly on duty in the city for the duration of the immersion.