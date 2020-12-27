WATCH: Lady Jawan Saves Man Who Fell On Train Tracks Of Mumbai Grant Road Railway Station

In a heart-wrenching video, a man named Irani Kaizhad was saved by a brave woman jawan of Maharashtra security force after he fell down on the railway track at Mumbai Grant Road Railway Station on Saturday. According to the visuals accessed by news agency ANI, it can be seen that as soon as the man fell on the track due to dizziness, a train was seen coming on the same track and just then the lady officer Lata Bhosle jumped on the track, signalled the motorman to stop the train and saved the life of the young man. As per reports, Irani Khizhad was brought to the platform and was given first aid.

RPF officer saves woman fallen on railway track

In another similar incident which took place earlier this month on December 11, an RPF officer saved a woman who had fallen on railway track at the Sandhurst Road Station in Mumbai. According to the CCTV visuals, a woman could be seen backing away dangerously close to the tracks, visibly sick, shortly after which she slipped and fell on the track. Passerby rush to see that a train was approaching at a distance. In the midst of this, an RPF personnel jumped on to the tracks to pull the woman. While people frantically waved for the train to stop, the RPF personnel in a swift display of courage pulled the woman from the tracks, and the two rolled onto the platform safely, seconds before the train halted.

(With ANI inputs)

