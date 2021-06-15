WATCH: Leopard Sneaks Inside House Compound In Nashik; Hunts Pet Dog Sleeping Outside

A spine-chilling incident of a leopard attacking a pet dog was caught on the surveillance camera of a house, which later went viral on social media. The incident occurred in Bhuse village in Maharashtra's Nashik region in the early hours on Friday. The leopard is seen creeping in through the railing of the area outside this house as it approaches the pet dog sleeping there, as per footage shared by news agency ANI. The leopard approached the dog steadily and attacked it before going away with the dog in its mouth.

Leopard hunting dog video goes viral

The video has received immense attention from social media users. One of the users wrote, "Poor dog." Another asked "is that pet alive." One user said, "OMG..so sad..poor dog. That leopard is huge." Also, some users compared it with a natural cycle, calling it a matter of "Survival Of The Fittest!"

Here's how Twitter users reacted

Meanwhile, several users claimed that the tragedy occurred as a result of people infringing on wild animals' space. A user stated that this should serve as a lesson to humanity, stating that encroaching on wildlife space is dangerous to humans and other creatures such as dogs and cows. A user posted about the increased number of leopard attacks.

One of the users wrote, "Raw Nature but a wild cat out of its habitat to hunt outside is dangerous." Another wrote, "This is what happens when cities start settling in the forest." Raising wild animals' concern, one user asked, "People are serious for dog's life but what abt leopard?" One of the Twitter users wrote, "We have done the mistake of occupying the Forest areas...

In the outskirts of Mumbai, this happens frequently....Lesson should be learned."

Similar incidents

In a similar incident, on Thursday, June 10, a leopard mauled to death a 55-year-old woman in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, informed officials. Godambari Devi, the victim, was working in a field about 100 metres distant from her village Dabra in the Chaubattakhal area when the tragedy occurred, stated Sandeep Kumar, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). When inhabitants of a nearby village witnessed the woman being carried into the bushes by the leopard, they raised the alarm. The leopard had gone into the adjacent forest area by the time members of her village arrived at the scene.

