WATCH: Man Teeters On Edge Of Lion's Den At Hyderabad Zoo In Shocking Video

In an unusual yet frightening video, a man was seen walking vulnerably on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. In a video, a 31-year-old person named G Sai Kumar was walking on the moat area where lions and other wild animals are let free in the enclosed exhibited region, which is a prohibited space for humans to trespass.

The person was then recused by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura Police station. A complaint has been lodged against him.

About Nehru Zoological Park

Nehru Zoological Park, which is located at a distance of 16 km from Hyderabad, became available for the public in the year 1963. The Park that is spread over an area of approximately 380 acres, and is one of the largest zoos in India apart from being one of the top places to visit in Hyderabad.

The zoo is named after the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and has around 1,500 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles.

Countries where you can walk with lions

There are two major places in the world where one can walk with the Lions.

Mauritius

There are two parks in Mauritius where one can encounter lions and walk with them. One is located in the west of Mauritius between the popular dream beaches Tamarin and Flic en Flac, and leisure park Casela. Another park is from ziplining and ravine climbing.

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Famous Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe is another spot for people to walk with Lions. It is one of the main Safari and Game Drive countries in Africa.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)