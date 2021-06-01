WATCH: Mehul Choksi's Posh Mumbai Residence Plastered With Notices From Agencies & Banks

Fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi is currently detained by the Dominica government. The High Court of Dominica has restrained his removal from the country and set his Habeas Corpus petition for hearing on June 2. Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are making efforts to bring him back to India, sources said.

Pool of Notices outside Mehul Choksi's residence

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network's team visited Choksi's duplex residence at Walkeshwar- an affluent area in South Mumbai. As the team reached, a pool of notices were found outside the door of his residence. As the diamantaire left India and his apartment is locked since 2017, the front door of the house and walls were fully covered with notices and summons, including Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons letter, various banks statement & notices, Income tax letters, etc.

As there was no space left on the walls; there were various notices lying all over the floor. Central agencies were constantly trying to contact Mehul Choksi but he didn't respond. Some of the notices are recent and some of them are from the year 2018. This is the same address on which a passport was reportedly issued to Mehul Choksi by Indian authorities.

When the team spoke to the security guard he informed that the premises are locked since Mehul Choksi absconded and fled the country with his family. None of his relatives has visited, Only agencies and authorities come to paste their notices.

ED To File An Application Before Dominican Court on June 2

In a recent development, a part of India's efforts to extradite fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file an application before the Dominican Court on Wednesday, the source said. The application mainly contains evidence of crimes committed by the fugitive Indian businessman. The ED is also seeking Mehul Choksi's deportation to India as soon as possible. Moreover, sources further stated that series of meetings have already taken place between Indian and Dominican officials.

Two-member CBI Team Heads To Dominica

Two officers of the CBI team has headed to Dominica to be a part of Mehul Choksi's hearing on June 2, sources reported. The two-member CBI team is being led by a former officer of the Mumbai Police, and a present Investigating Officer (IO) in the case DIG Sharda Raut. Apart from the two-member CBI team headed by DIG Sharda Raut, India is also sending its High-Commissioner based in Trinidad & Tobago to Dominica on June 3 to seek Mehul Choksi's deportation. Currently, under police custody, Mehul Choksi was nabbed by the Dominican authorities on May 23 when he attempted to flee Antigua & Barbuda and illegally enter Dominica.

Mehul Choksi faces the prospect of extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld.com)