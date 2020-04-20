Watch: Mumbai Police Conducts Flag March In Dharavi To Instill Confidence In Residents

On Monday, the Mumbai police personnel led by Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh conducted a flag march in Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum to ensure the implementation of the lockdown guidelines. The purpose of the march was to instill confidence among the residents that the police and the civil administration are with them. The Mumbai Police Commissioner exuded confidence that the people, police, and administration would overcome the novel coronavirus crisis. There are 9 containment zones in Dharavi. With 30 more cases being reported in the day, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Dharavi surged to 168 besides 11 casualties in the area.