WATCH: Mumbai's Byculla Zoo Welcomes Tiger Cub, Penguin Chick 'Veera' And 'Oscar'

Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla Zoo on Tuesday introduced a penguin chick and a tiger cub. The cub was born on November 14, 2021, to Royal Bengal Tigers- Karishma and Shakti, whereas, the penguin chick was born on August 19, 2021, to Flipper and Mr Molt, said PTI reports.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has named the penguin chick Oscar, while the cub as Veera during a press conference at the 3D auditorium of the zoo, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi and other civic officials were present at the naming ceremony.

The Mumbai Mayor tweeted, "In Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Park and Zoo, Byculla, the tiger cub was named 'Veera' and the Humboldt penguin cub was named 'Oscar'."

Who are the parents of Veera and Oscar?

A pair of breeding penguins, Molt (male) and Flipper (female) had laid an egg and Oscar was born on August 19, 2021.On the other hand, the tiger pair, Shakti and Karishma, who gave birth to Veera on November 14, 2021, were brought from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, after a gap of 15 years, and a natural habitat was created for them inside their enclosure.

In an official release, the BMC also informed that another pair of penguins, Donald and Daisy, had given birth to a male chick on May 1, 2021 and he was named Orio in the zoo.