Watch NDRF Team Rescue Pregnant Woman In West Bengal's Ghatal Area After Distress Call

Amid heavy rainfall in West Bengal, several districts in the state have been submerged underwater. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the state and is carrying out rescue operations effectively. Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet showing the NDRF team rescuing a pregnant woman after receiving a distress call.

NDRF rescues pregnant women in West Bengal

A video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter showing the NDRF team rescuing a pregnant woman after receiving a distress call from the Ghatal area of West Bengal on Thursday morning.

It shows the team rescuing her out from a boat and then carrying her on a stretcher towards the ambulance. The video shows the dedicated efforts of the NDRF team towards helping the people stranded in the flood-affected areas of West Bengal.

See the video here:

#WATCH | NDRF team safely rescued a pregnant woman following a distress call in Ghatal area of West Bengal, early this morning. pic.twitter.com/vZ21DIbYj0 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Earlier, the NDRF team helped a pregnant woman and a mother and her child with getting treatments after heavy rainfall in the state. The incidents happened in two different districts. The first incident took place in the Kanchra village after a woman delivered her child with the aid of the NDRF. Later, the newborn infant and the woman were safely shifted to Thakuranichak in Hooghly district.

Another incident took place in Paschim Medinipur district when a pregnant woman was taken from her village to Golsai district for treatment.

West Bengal rainfall

West Bengal has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days causing floods in several areas. Several parts of the state have been witnessing thunderstorms and lightning followed by heavy rainfall over Kolkata and other suburban areas. The India Meteorological Department has already predicted heavy rainfall till August 6.

Rural districts in West Bengal are the worst affected by the floods and heavy rainfall leaving more than 10 people dead and several stranded. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured every possible support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for mitigating the situation. "An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in parts of West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO tweeted.

(Image Credits: ANI)