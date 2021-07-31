WATCH: Netizen's Video Of Sinkhole Near IIT Delhi Shows It's Big Enough To Swallow A Bus

Owing to heavy rain on Saturday, July 31, a section of a busy road in New Delhi caved in near the IIT flyover. So far, no injuries have been reported due to the incident. However, traffic in the region was interrupted by the collapse of a small piece of road in Delhi. Since Sunday, Delhi has been experiencing mild to moderate rains, which has resulted in waterlogging, traffic delays, and cases of a wall collapse in various parts of the city.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

IIT रेड लाइट के पास रोड धंसने से अधचीनी से IIT जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को अधचीनी से कटवारिया सराय की तरफ ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन कर दिया गया हैl कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2021

Road caves in near IIT Delhi

"Traffic alert. Due to the collapse of the road near IIT Red Light, traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter. (roughly translated)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city received an average of 43.6 mm of rain until 8.30 a.m. on Saturday (IMD). The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall for later in the day. The IMD had issued an orange alert on Friday, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warned of probable flooding in low-lying sections of the national capital as well as substantial traffic problems. A yellow notice has been issued for Sunday, as well as an orange alert for Monday.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi

On Saturday morning, the Yamuna's water level dropped below the danger level of 205.33, a day after the Delhi administration issued a flood alert and accelerated operations to evacuate people living in the river's floodplains. At 8 a.m., the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.01 metres. According to reports, it was 205.44 metres at 1 a.m. and 205.20 metres at 6 a.m. The Delhi Police and the East Delhi district government began evacuating families living on the Yamuna's floodplains on Friday, as Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage discharged additional water into the river.

According to municipal and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, waterlogging occurred in Laxmi Nagar, Nangloi, Uttam Nagar, Vikas Marg, Rohini sector 20, Mubarakpur, Dwarka sector 1 and 8, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, and Badli.

Earlier this month, in the Dwarka region of Delhi, heavy rains forced a street to cave. A car got stuck in the hole and had to be dragged out with the help of a crane. The incident caused no injuries, officials had reported.

Picture Credit: ANI/RepresentativeImage