WATCH: Slow-motion Video Of Noida Twin Towers Being Demolished To Rubble In Seconds

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida came crashing down in a span of mere seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, August 28, which put an end to a nine-year court battle.

The towers, which were located in Sector 93A of Noida, have been reduced to debris in less than 9 seconds by using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique. After a dramatic explosion, the twin towers vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area after the detonation.

Speaking to reporters, Alok Kumar, Noida Commissioner of Police stated that the demolition of the illegally constructed towers has gone as per plan. "Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain the post-demolition situation. We're going to the site to assess the remnants and leftover explosives if at all they're left there, " the CP said.

'Waterfall implosion' brings down Noida Twin towers

The roughly 100-meter-tall building was successfully taken down utilizing the 'waterfall implosion' demolition technique. The 32-story Apex Tower and the 29-story Ceyane Tower both fell in less than 9 seconds without causing any harm to the neighbouring structures.

The Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, in collaboration with Jet Demolitions of South Africa, carried out the dangerous work. For the implosion of both towers, almost 3,700 kg of explosives were used. The demolition of buildings is unique owing to their height and being built on shear walls, as opposed to usually being built on columns.

The explosives were placed at beam-wall joint locations so that when they go off, the beams steadily lose the capacity to sustain the weight and collapse.

The explosion is expected to have left an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which would take up to 3 months to be cleared.

Supertech lost 500 cr rupees on the Noida Twin Towers

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, the company's Chairman R K Arora said on Sunday. The towers were part of Supertech's Emerald Court project at Sector 93 A on the Noida Expressway.

"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," Arora said.

