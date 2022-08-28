After a nine-year-long battle, the Supertech Twin Towers located in Sector 93A of Noida has been reduced to debris in less than 9 seconds by using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique. After a dramatic explosion, the twin tower vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area after the detonation. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to implode both towers. No other buildings in the vicinity were damaged.

Water tankers fitted with sprinklers, Anti-smog guns, and several police personnel were deployed in order to clear the air. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there.

#BREAKING | Supertech Twin Towers demolished in Noida; reduced to massive plumes of dust. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/KL8BSRgBHR pic.twitter.com/vNWGasm2Ki — Republic (@republic) August 28, 2022

The evacuation began at 7 am and the police officials vacated the area around Twin Towers. Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the twin towers - were evacuated. Some 2,700 of their vehicles were also removed from the premises and the residents were seen taking away their pet animals and strays with them.

'Waterfall implosion' to bring down Noida Twin towers

The nearly 100-meter-tall structure was safely pulled down using a demolition method known as the 'waterfall implosion' technique. The towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) came down in less than 9 seconds while ensuring no damage to the nearby buildings.

The mammoth task was executed by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering which has partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions. The demolition of buildings is unique owing to their height and being built on shear walls, as opposed to usually being built on columns. The explosives are placed at beam-wall joint locations so that when the explosives go off, the beams steadily lose the capacity to sustain the weight and collapse. The explosion would leave an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which would take up to 3 months to be cleared

Notably, it took only 9 seconds, with explosive connections on each of the floors of the Ceyane and Apex towers. This led to the loss of about Rs 1,000 crore to developer Supertech. Due to the demolition process, the main Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been shut at two points-- Mahamaya and Pari Chowk. The service roads around exclusion zones were also closed.

Why Were Noida's Twin Towers demolished?

In 2004, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allotted to Supertech a plot of land measuring 48,263 square metres. The very next year, in 2005, the building plan for the construction of ‘Supertech Emerald Court’, each with the ground and nine floors was sanctioned under New Okhla Industrial Development Area Building Regulations and Directions, 1986. In 2006, an additional area of 6556.51 sq. metres was allotted to the developer.

In the same year, after the New Okhla Industrial Development Area Building Regulations and Directions, 2006 was notified, a new and revised plan was sanctioned. The new plan included the construction of two additional floors for the towers, two more towers, and a shopping complex. In 2009, the plan was re-revised to include the twin high-rise buildings — Apex and Ceyane.

In 2010, the New Okhla Building Industrial Development Area Building Regulations and Directions Area Building Regulations, 2010 came into force, which directed, "Distance between two adjacent building blocks shall be minimum 6 meters to a maximum of 16 meters, depending on the height of the blocks. For building heights up to 18 meters, the distance should be 6 metre and spacing shall be increased by 1 metre for every addition of 3 metres, as per National Building Code 2005."

However, in 2012, the third building plan was sanctioned, by which the height of Ceyane and Apex was permitted to be raised from 24 floors to 40 floors, resulting in the buildings' height being 121 metres. In this case, the distance between the building blocks should have been 16 metres, but it was 9 metres, deficient by 7 metres.

Thereafter, the CFO, addressed a communication to Noida Authority in regards to the violation of the minimum distance between the towers.

Following this, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the society moved to Allahabad High Court stating that the construction was illegal. Accordingly, in 2014, the court directed the authority to demolish the twin towers within four months (at its own expense) from the date the order was passed.

Against the Allahabad High Court's order, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and Supertech approached the Supreme Court challenging this order. The apex court upheld the ruling of the Allahabad High Court and ordered the demolition of the buildings within three months. However, the demolition has been delayed for over a year.

(Image: Republic)