WATCH: Truck Carrying Air India Plane Drives Under Overbridge; Doesn't See It's Too Low...

A video of a scrapped Air India aircraft stuck underneath an overbridge for pedestrians when it was being transported by road went viral on social media. While details of the aircraft, its buyer and the location of the incident are uncertain, an Air India spokesperson confirmed the scrapped aircraft was deregistered and has been sold off.

"This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances. This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us," the Air India spokesperson said.

A video of the plane stuck to the foot-over-bridge has been doing rounds on social media where vehicles are seen moving on one side of the highway while the other side appeared blocked owing to the immobile aircraft. The front of the aircraft and half of its body can be seen crossing underneath the pedestrian walk-over bridge while the other half is seen stuck.

An official of the Delhi airport stated, "The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport's fleet and in the video, it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgement of error while transporting it."

A journalist, who tweeted the video, shared a statement by Air India which said the airline had no connection with the abandoned aircraft.

"This is (deregistered) scrapped aircraft of Air India which has been sold off. This was transported last night (October 2) by the party (new owners)," Air India's statement read.

The video has been watched over a couple of thousand times on micro-blogging sites and YouTube. Taking to Twitter, a journalist shared a video of the unwinged aircraft wedged underneath a pedestrian foot-over bridge. "A shocking visual of an Air India (retired) aircraft collided a foot over bridge on the Delhi-Gurugram highway a few days back," they shared.

Notably, this is not the first time a bulky Air India craft has been stuck, in 2019, a similar incident took place in West Bengal when an India Post aircraft was stuck underneath a bridge while being transported via roadways.