Watch | Underwater Gas Pipeline Explosion In UP’s Yamuna Creates Panic

Senior officials who arrived on the scene informed gas company about the problem. The locals were alerted and gas supply was stopped.

Isha Bhandari

Underwater gas pipeline burst. (Image: ANI)


Indian Oil Corporation’s underwater gas pipeline in Yamuna river exploded in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. A team of officials and workers was reportedly dispatched to take stock of the situation and carry out repair work. 

A video of the water gushing out of the pipeline is going viral on social media. The video shows the pipeline exploding and causing eruption in the river. According to ANI, locals spotted the eruption at 3am on Wednesday, July 26. 

Senior officials who arrived on the scene informed the gas company about the problem and alerted the locals. As per information by the officer, the gas supply has been stopped. 

“The villagers saw this in the Yamuna River. When we reached the spot we came to know that the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline had a leakage. I contacted the concerned department and the valves were closed...Slowly, the situation improved...It is an Indian Oil gas pipeline," said SDM Baraut, Subhash Singh. 

Similar incident happened in Guwahati  

In the month of June, a water pipeline of Guwahati Jal Board exploded, creating flood-like situation in Rajgarh, Assam. The pipeline ruptured close to Gauhati Commerce College along RG Baruah Road, causing panic in the area. 

Following the pipeline burst, a team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived and brought the water flow under control. 

