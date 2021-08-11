Watch Video: Kerala Fire Department Officials And Locals Rescue Woman From A Well

Kerala Fire Department officials and local residents in the Wayanad district on Tuesday rescued a woman from a well after long hours of effort. A video from the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the woman being rescued out safely.

Kerala woman falls in a 50-feet deep well

According to a video shared by ANI on Twitter, a middle-aged woman fell into a 50-feet deep well in the Wayanad district of Kerala. The local residents upon knowing about the incident immediately called the fire department and informed them about the same. Officials from the Kerala Fire Department arrived at the spot and with the help of the local residents rescued the woman from the well. They used a net for rescuing the woman. It was thrown in the well after which the woman got inside the net and was then pulled out safely by the officials and the locals.

The video shows many people surrounding the woman and lending hands to the overall rescue operation.

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021



Kerala rescue operations

Earlier in the month of June, a wild elephant fell into an open well at Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. Knowing about the situation, Kerala forest officers immediately reached the spot and helped in rescuing the animal. Later, it was released back into the forest. However, the local people were seen protesting against the officials and demanded the installation of fences for the protection of lives and properties from wild animals.

