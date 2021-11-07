Water Supply Disrupted In Several Parts Of Delhi After Ammonia Levels Rise In Yamuna: DJB

Water delivery in portions of Delhi was disturbed on Sunday owing to a rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Treatment and pumping of water treatment plants in the city were affected, resulting in a massive interruption of supplies. These are the water treatment plants in Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla.

A press release from the Delhi Jal Board states that supply will be disrupted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and evening. East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council region, and parts of Burari, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Moolchand, and Greater Kailash are among the areas that will be impacted. Neeti Verma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, told ANI, "We don't have a water supply since yesterday and this happens every 2 months. Tap water is yellowish and pungent, so we have to buy water from shops."

According to another Katwaria Sarai native, Sunny, a resident of Malviya Nagar, added, "The water wasn't supplied since last night, without informing, so we couldn't store any. We don't have any information on when the water will be supplied."

"They cut our water supply in the morning and gave the notice afterwards. Industrial waste is disposed of in the Yamuna. Govt is not taking any concrete step," Malviya Nagar resident, Sunny, told ANI.

Water supply hit in several parts of Delhi

Heavy sewage and industrial discharge from Haryana has harmed water production, according to Raghav Chadha, vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). To prevent growing water pollution and preserve water quality as per production regulations, the DJB water quality management team has enhanced coagulant and disinfectant doses in raw Yamuna water, he added. The Ganga canal (which delivers Ganga water to Delhi) is closed for annual repair during the Dussehra-Diwali period. As a result, production at the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTPs, which also obtain their raw water from the Yamuna, is cut in half, according to Chadha.

He stated that the treatment plants are currently not running at full capacity due to pollutants released into the Yamuna by Haryana. The Wazirabad plant's water production was cut to 129.37 million gallons per day (MGD) from a capacity of 134 MGD. Other plants produced 83.09 MGD (94 MGD) at Chandrawal, 49.78 MGD (110 MGD) at Bhagirathi, and 51.23 MGD (140 MGD) at Sonia Vihar, he said.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI