Waterlogged Roads Force IT Employees In Bengaluru To Commute Via Tractor To Reach Work

Incessant rainfall, causing inundation and waterlogging, threw life out of gear in Bengaluru- the Information and Technology capital of India. Employees of IT companies were forced to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area owing to waterlogged roads.

Tractors along with boats were pressed into action in certain parts of Bengaluru as more rains have been predicted causing worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas.

An employee of an IT firm said that they are paying Rs 50 to reach their offices. "We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50."

Which IT firm is forcing employees?: Netizens ask

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user said, "Netas are missing for people rescue - hijab /jhatka / religion politics were important."

Another asked, "Which company is forcing employees to come to the office? Name the company."

Some people who tried to give their private vehicles a try on waterlogged roads were stuck in between. "I was on my way to the office, it's knee-deep water here, my vehicle stopped mid-way because of water entering the engine parts. Now I'm stuck here, not sure what to do and where to reach," said a man in his mid-thirties.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were being rushed to Bommanahalli and Mahdevapura in the city that are most affected.

"There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two SDRF teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there,'' CM Bommai said.

The Karnataka CM has also instructed officials to ensure that water is drained out from the drenched roads at the earliest. "There is a plan on how to create a temporary drain and how to go about it (drain out water), it will be operationalised today," CM Bommai stated.

