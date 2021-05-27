WB: Massive Fire Breaks In Godown, 11 Fire Tenders Rushed To Bring Blaze Under Control

A massive fire broke out in a building of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the wee hours of Thursday. The situation remains serious as the building housed several godowns that manufactured inflammable materials. As per the ground reports assessed by Republic TV, 11 fire tenders are currently on spot, trying to bring the fire under control.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose who is also present at the site said that their current priority is to determine if anyone is stuck inside and save them.

"We are trying to douse the flames for now and if people are stuck inside then we need to save them first. We have no information on whether anybody is stuck inside as the fire is constantly raging," said state fire Minister Sujit Bose.

The fire broke out at 2 AM on Thursday and it is getting difficult for the fire tenders to bring the flames under control as several inflammable products are present in the building. More details are awaited regarding the matter. The building where the fire broke out is situated nearly 15 km from Kolkata.

Kolkata with nearby districts have been prone to fire and in past few years, several massive fire incidents have taken place bringing major loss for the citizens.

Massive fire cases in Kolkata

In March 2021, at least nine people had lost their lives due to an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata. In January, A major fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata’s Bagbazar area. Earlier in March, at least 40 shanties in Salt Lake City's Central Park area were completely gutted in a fire after a fire broke out.

In 2018, a massive fire had broken out in a major commercial building, Bagri Market leaving an estimated loss of ₹3-4 crore a day. The fire had left several big and small businesses in the market with huge losses. The tragic incident had also taken place during early hours of Sunday when not many people were present near the area. No lives were lost however visuals of several traders in deep pain could be seen outside the site.