WBFI Organizes Wheelchair Basketball Camp In Srinagar To Boost Morale Of Para-athletes

In J&K's Srinagar, a two-day wheelchair basketball coaching session is underway. To raise the morale of para-athletes, the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), a non-governmental organisation, collaborated with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI). The camp serves as a training ground for both national and international players. VMS has done all of the required preparations for the camp's training to run well. According to Shahid Raza, a sports coach and co-organizer of the programme, there are 12 female players participating in the training camp.

Jammu & Kashmir: A 2-day wheelchair basketball coaching camp underway in Srinagar, to boost the morale of para-athletes



Around 12 females, including a few national & int'l players, are participating & getting trained in our camp: Shahid Raza, Sports instructor & Co-organizer pic.twitter.com/Mq9GdkfIf7 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

According to Raza, the camp was meant to teach the athletes new playing skills. The programme will assist them in learning new game regulations for both national and international competitions. He added that the camp is also assisting them in strengthening their morale. A few fresh players who have never appeared in a national game are also attending the camp, according to Raza. The players are also expressing a strong desire to train in the camp.

Wheelchair basketball camp in J&K

International player Ishrat Rasheed said that players had been looking for a camp like this because they hadn't played in a few months. He stated that he and other players are learning new gaming methods. Shaheen, another player at the camp, told ANI, "I did my post-graduation and I also want to play just like Ishrat and Insha. I also want to participate at the national and international level."

Wheelchair basketball is a sport performed by people who have physical limitations that restrict them from running, jumping, or pivoting. The game is split into two teams, each with five players. Players move around in a wheelchair while playing the game. In 1945, World War II veterans in the United States created the game as part of their recovery. It was originally used at the 1960 Paralympic Games in Rome. Nearly 100 countries now participate in the sport.

Army Organises Wrestling Competition In J-K's Doda

The Army held a two-day wrestling competition at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda area on Saturday, which drew a large crowd, according to a defence spokesman. The 'Dangal,' which took place in Chirala village on Friday and Saturday, drew 44 wrestlers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, according to the spokesman. He explained that the sporting event was part of a larger effort to win the hearts and minds of the locals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI