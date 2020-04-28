'We Need To Help Migrants', Say Volunteers Helping Noida Authority In Food Distribution

Locals join hands together with Noida Authority in food distribution as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the region. Residents of Aghapur in Noida say that the migrants should be taken care of. Republic TV talks to the volunteers in the area. In the scorching heat of April, while Noida Authority officials are doing their best to deliver food, local people too could be seen standing with them making their contribution. They say that the battle against Coronavirus is as much the responsibility of the government as it is of the citizens.

Around 2.30 pm, hundreds of people line up for food in the Aghapur village of Sector 41, Noida. Along with the representatives of Noida authority, Yogendra Khatana, local resident, takes the bucket filled with chapatis and starts distributing it to the people in the queue. He says that it is time to stand united.

''Everyone is contributing in whatever way possible and that is how it should be. You cannot leave the government alone and consider this solved. A crisis like this where everything has just stopped calls for people to come forward and help others. I am doing this because I could have been stuck somewhere. I am a lawyer by profession and I appeal to other professionals too to come forward and help. Helping others does not require money, you could help in other ways too," says Khatana.

'It would be unfair if we did not help them'

Ever since the announcement of lock-down, Noida authorities have been distributing food two times a day. While they have fixed spots or centres for distribution, they also make sure that anyone who meets them on the way to those spots and needs food, is taken care of. The cooperation from local people makes them feel energised.

''Those who have been living here could manage, but we need to think about the migrants. We have seen their pictures on TV how worried they were. They have children and elderly to take care of and many chose to walk thousands of kilometres. It would be unfair if we did not help them so our group informs people about food distribution and we make sure that all the migrant families in the area get food'', says another volunteer.

COVID-19 cases are still emerging from Noida. 5 new cases were reported on April 28, 2020. Nearly 50 people have recovered and more than 50 are still under treatment.

