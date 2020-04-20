'Will Not Tolerate Such Atrocities': CM Yediyurappa After Bengaluru Anti-Covid Op Ruckus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that full security will be provided to the ASHA workers and other officials on COVID-19 duty and the Police Commissioner has been notified about the same. This move of Karnataka comes after a ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated.#covid_warriors #Covid19India — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 20, 2020

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yediyurappa said, "We have taken action. We have arrested 54 people till now and more will be arrested. We will not tolerate such types of atrocities on officials and we have also taken a few precautionary measures. We will teach them a lesson."

Earlier, Yediyurappa also held a meeting with State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers over the Padarayanapura incident.

After the meeting with the state Home Minister, he said, "I met the Chief Minister and briefed him. CM has told us to act strictly. I have told the same to my officials. We won't tolerate such acts by anyone. We have arrested 59 people and five FIRs have been registered. I'm going to Padarayanapura now. Will make sure others are quarantined."

The incident

The incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday at Padarayanapura which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Karnataka, 390 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

