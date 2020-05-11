Kanpur Wedding Sees Face-shields Added To Mix By Responsible Couple Amid Covid-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple in Kanpur tied the knot at a gurudwara with social distancing mostly in place and while wearing the now ubiquitous face-masks. However, the wedding ceremony also took one extra level of precaution with the couples wearing face shields as well. According to the MHA guidelines, gathering of not more than 50 persons is allowed at wedding functions, and they abided by this.

Couple gets hitched wearing masks and face shields

In the visuals, the bride and the groom can be seen performing the wedding rituals at a local gurudwara in Kanpur. The couple conducted the rituals by wearing face shields and masks amid the presence of some people.

However, this is not the only instance where people married amid the pandemic and with a twist. Earlier in Mumbai, a couple held their wedding while wearing masks. In addition, both of them used a stick to exchange garlands, thereby adhering to the social distancing norms.

