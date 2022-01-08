Weekend Curfew In Delhi: Govt Mandates E-pass To Step Out; Here's How To Generate It

As the weekend lockdown will be imposed across the national capital every week, people have been instructed to stay at their homes during the 55-hour long weekend beginning from Friday 10 PM till Monday 5:00 AM. During this while, only those involved in delivering essential services or facing emergency situations will be allowed to go out.

Concerning the same, the Delhi government has also issued a series of guidelines to be followed by the people during the weekend curfew. Also, various categories have been implicated under which people have been allowed to travel during weekend curfew in Delhi. In that case, anyone stepping out of the home will also need to produce a valid identity card or e-pass as generated by the state government. This is mandatory and it is the only thing that will allow people to travel safely and conveniently during the curfew.

Notably, the Delhi Police through its Twitter handle has also stated certain FAQs regarding the weekend curfew also giving information on how to obtain an e-pass for stepping out during weekends.

How to apply for an e-pass during the weekend curfew in Delhi?

Go to the official website of the Delhi government https://delhi.gov.in/

Scroll down and select the option of 'Click Here to Apply for e-pass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM & Weekend Curfew'.

Continue in your selective language.

Next, select the option which you need help with; single e-pass/bulk passes.

Submit your request.

You can also check the status of the e-pass application in the same way.

