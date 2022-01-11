Weekend Curfew In Delhi: Nearly 9K Challans Issued, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Cr Imposed

Authorities here issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew, according to official data.

The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks.

According to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued.

Southeast district (748) recorded the highest number of violations by people for not wearing masks at public places, followed by east (696) and north (487).

New Delhi District (142) recorded the lowest violations. Northeast, northwest and south districts recorded 149,159 and 153 respectively. North (28), west (12), and east (5) recorded violations by people for not adhering to social distancing norms. Other districts did not record such instances.

On January 8, the first day of the weekend curfew, challans worth Rs 1,02,52,500 were imposed while the number of challans issued stood at 5,203. Southeast district recorded 778 violations for not wearing masks followed by central (693) and East (601) districts.

The lowest violations were recorded in northeast district at 164. North, northwest, east, Central and southeast districts recorded violations for not following social distancing norms while other districts did not record such violations.

The weekend curfew started at 10 pm Friday and was on till Monday 5 am. In view of the surge in coronavirus cases mainly driven by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced the weekend curfew on Tuesday.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

