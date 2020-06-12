West Bengal: Two Factions Of TMC's Trade Wing Resort To Sloganeering Against Each Other

Tension erupted at Graphite India Limited factory situated in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday as two groups of TMC's trade wing, Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), shouted slogans against each other.

The two groups of INTTUC, one under the leadership of INTTUC district president Biswanath Padiyal and second under the leadership of TMC leader Prabhat Chatterjee, were protesting inside and outside the factory since morning.

The police have secured the area around the factory, although sloganeering continued. Earlier on Wednesday, one INTTUC leader Baburam Das's house was vandalised causing tension among the two groups.

(With ANI inputs)

