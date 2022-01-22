West Bengal: 4 Injured After Crude Bomb Explodes In Uttar Dinajpur; CID Probe Launched

A parcel bomb blast injured at least four people in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Friday. The blast took place in a local pharmacy in the Baharail area of Hemtabad on Friday, police informed on Saturday. The investigation in the case is being carried out by a CID team, formed specially to put a halt to the ongoing crude bomb menace in the area.

In the preliminary investigation, police discovered that an electric rickshaw driver and a woman were involved in placing the tiffin bomb in the area. The samples of the bomb have been sent for forensic examination, West Bengal Police said.

"The parcel bomb was delivered to the pharmacy by the electric rickshaw driver. A preliminary probe suggested that the woman was also involved in it. A manhunt has been launched to nab the duo. The samples of the remnants of the bomb and the parcel box have been sent for forensic examination," a police officer investigating the case told PTI.

Speaking about the incident, police officials informed that out of the four injured persons, two are severely injured and their health condition is critical. The other two have received considerably minor injuries. Earlier last year, several crude bombs were discovered near a polling booth in the South Goalpara region in Uttar Dinajpur district.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Republic)