West Bengal: 95-year-old Woman Beats COVID-19, Proves Age Is Just A Number

A 95-year-old critical COVID-19 patient battled the virus and won after 25 days of treatment. Nandarani Acharya was admitted to Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital in Kolkata on May 19 after testing positive on May 15. On Saturday, she was discharged without any complications and according to the doctors, she is now doing well.

When Acharya was admitted to the hospital, she was facing mild breathlessness and had low oxygen saturation. The medical staff including doctors, nurses, and other para-medical officials immediately attended to her. For ensuring a timely recovery, her family members thanked all the doctors, nurses, and medical officials of the hospital.

Amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19, several senior citizens have successfully beaten COVID-19 and set encouraging examples for citizens battling the virus.

Cases of senior COVID-19 patients recovered from virus

Earlier in June, a 99-year-old woman, Laddo Devi from Gurugram, Haryana had recovered from COVID-19 solely by staying in-home quarantine. Laddo Devi's grandson, Daksh informed that observing the present scenario of health infrastructure, the family did not admit her to the hospital. They rather opted for treating her in-home quarantine along with the assistance of ASHA workers and Ayushman Bharat officials.

In May, reports of a 103-year-old freedom fighter and renowned Gandhian, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy's successful recovery from COVID-19 had come out. The veteran had beaten the virus in merely five days. Prior to that, a 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra, Shamrao Ingle had recovered from COVID-19 after hospitalization.

West Bengal COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Saturday reported 4,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,149 recoveries and 81 deaths. Currently, there are 16,248 active cases in the state taking the cumulative caseload to 14,57, 273. The total recoveries stand at 14,24,213 while the death toll is at 16,812. The state is currently under lockdown however preparations for unlock (in districts with low positivity rate) has begun with a drop in overall positivity rate. The state is expected to witness new COVID-19 guidelines after June 15. The current recovery rate stands at 97.83%.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)