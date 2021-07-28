West Bengal ASHA Workers Protest Over Vaccine Cover, COVID-19 Compensation At Siliguri

Siliguri’s ASHA workers staged a protest outside the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and demanded the State Government to fulfil their promise of vaccinating them and their families and provide them with a cover of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for COVID-19 infection. An ASHA worker at the protest, Rupa, said, “We've been on COVID duty since the beginning. Our families are at higher risk of contracting the virus” She continued, "Our salaries have not been disbursed yet, it's very difficult for us to manage like this, we also urged the govt to change the retirement age from 60 to 65. It (govt) had promised Rs 3 lakhs on retirement, but that promise has not been fulfilled either.”

A growing pattern across India

The situation of the ASHA workers across the country has come under the scanner as there have been reports of harassment on issues like fair pay, working conditions and failed promises by the respective state government. ASHA workers are not permanent employees and are rather treated as volunteers. They do not receive any benefits apart from slight incentives like Rs 100 for every vaccine (COVID or other immunisation jabs). The State Governments do not fairly pay them as they are paid in the range of Rs 1,000-4,000. The workers have been fighting for better treatment across the country. During the pandemic, more than 44 ASHA workers succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. The families of the workers who deceased are not yet compensated, even though they were promised.

The work conditions are not great either. Even though they are supposed to work for three to four hours every day, they could be assigned a patient at any time of the day. As the situation could be serious, they have to immediately rush to the given location. An ASHA worker, Gouri, spoke to Gal-Dem and said, “We work more hours than any government employee, but are not compensated like the full-time staff. When will the government recognise the importance of our work?" The workers are not willing to go on mass strikes as they are aware that underprivileged communities depend on them for healthcare. There were reports earlier this year that a handful of ASHA workers at Lucknow refused to continue working due to such difficulties. ASHA workers work to improve the health awareness of a particular locality. In many areas, they are more trusted than doctors. Apart from keeping medicines and helping women with contraception and pregnancy, they even take the patients to hospitals when required.

