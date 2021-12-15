West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Refuses BJP’s Plea To Stay KMC Elections

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected to suspend the December 19 election for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) but directed the state poll commission and the West Bengal administration to take steps to hold polls in other civic bodies as soon as possible and in the fewest possible stages.

Elections to 111 local organisations will be held in six to eight phases by May 2022, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state administration, but dates can be set later, based on the dissemination of the omicron form of COVID-19 and the school board examinations.

In its ruling, a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj denied the BJP's request to suspend the KMC polls. The BJP and another petitioner had gone to the high court to seek the SEC and the state government to order the SEC and the state government to hold elections in all of the municipalities and municipal corporations where they are due as soon as feasible.

The BJP had asked for a stay on the elections for the city's civic body, which are scheduled for December 19, claiming that the SEC and the state government had publicised the schedule during the pendency of their petition. The court ordered the SEC and the state government to take steps to hold elections for the remaining 111 municipal bodies as soon as practicable and in the shortest amount of time possible. On the following date of hearing, December 23, the court ordered the SEC and the state government to tell the court of a tentative strategy for holding these elections.

BJP promises corruption-free services, health, women and child safety in Kolkata civic polls

On the other hand, the West Bengal BJP presented their electoral manifesto for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election last week, emphasising corruption-free civic services, health, education, and women's and children's protection. Swastha (healthy) Kolkata, Swachh (clean) Kolkata, Sikshit (educated) Kolkata, Surakshit (safe) Kolkata, Sanskritik (culture) Kolkata, and Sobar (everyone's) Kolkata were all mentioned in the manifesto. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP main spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, and Dinesh Trivedi, among others, released the manifesto.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/ANI