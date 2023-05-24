West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam Results Declared, 89% Students Successful

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results of the class 12 state board examinations on Wednesday, in which 89.25 per cent of the 8.24 lakh candidates were declared successful.

Addressing a press conference, WBSCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that among boys, 91.86 per cent were successful while the pass percentage among girls was 87.26.

The higher secondary exams were held from March 14 to March 27 in 2,349 centres across the state.

Purba Medinipur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97 per cent, while 87 candidates shared the top ten ranks, Bhattacharya said.

Subhranshu Sardar, a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas, bagged the top spot, scoring 496 out of 500 marks, or 99.2 per cent.

The second rank was shared by Susama Khan of Bankura Banga Vidyalaya and Abu Sama of Ramakrishnapur Pramode Dasgupta Memorial High School in Uttar Dianjpur. Both of them secured 495 marks, or 99 per cent.

The third rank was shared by four candidates.

An ecstatic Sardar said he was expecting to be among the top rankers, but securing the first rank was unexpected for him.

"I thank all my teachers and my parents for this. The strict discipline at RKM Narendrapur had a lot to do with my results. My message to every student will be to study for four-five hours minimum, daily," he said.

Sardar, who loves to read and was the lead singer of the school band, said he would pursue Economics in higher studies.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates.

"Let every day in your life be filled with successes," she said.

Congratulating the students, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "Make Bengal and Bengalis proud."