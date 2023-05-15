Last Updated:

West Bengal: Class 12 State Board Exam Results On May 24

The results of Class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal will be announced on May 24, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday

Image: Representational Image (PTI)


The exams, called ‘Uchha Madhyamik Pariksha’ in the state, were held between March 14 and March 27.

Basu, who also holds the Higher Education department, said in a tweet "the results of HS Examination 2023 conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 24..... "Students will be able to view/download their results through online portal from 12:30 pm. Hard copy marksheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31." The exams, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, were held across 2349 venues.

A total of 8.52 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams this year.

