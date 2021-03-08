West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata High Rise; 8 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building housing offices of the Railways at Kolkata's strand road on Monday. As per sources, the 13th floor of the building caught fire at 6.10 pm after which 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. A short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

"The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor," as per Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das.

Traffic on Strand Road has been stopped to speed up the process and most floors of the building have been evacuated. "We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building," he said to news agency PTI.

West Bengal: Fire breaks out on the 13th floor of a multi- storey building at Strand road in Kolkata. 8 fire tenders reach the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/DLzrmBZDkF — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

