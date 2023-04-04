West Bengal Guv Visits Violence Hit Areas In Hooghly, Says 'culprits Will Be Behind Bars'

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.

Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the state for a G20 meeting.

Bengal Guv rushes to violence-hit Hooghly district

Bengal Governor addressed the media during his visit stating that the Centre and the state government will work together to root out mobocracy and there will be solid action on the part of law enforcement agencies.

"We will never allow hooligans to take law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out mobocracy. There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take the law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for a long time, we'll put an end to it", Bose said.

He also spoke to senior police officers of the district and locals to take stock of the situation.

Reaching Rishra in Hooghly district straight from the Kolkata airport after arriving from Darjeeling, Bose went to the Railway Gate No 4 which witnessed incidents of violence and arson on Monday night.

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised. Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to file report on fresh Rishra violence

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on fresh clashes in Rishra in Hooghly district after lawyers representing senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentioned the matter before a division bench.

The court directed Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, to file a supplementary affidavit before it on the incident. Clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night had affected train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman main line.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the state government to file a short report on the fresh incident of unrest in Rishra after Adhikari's lawyers mentioned the matter before the court. The matter will be heard on April 5 along with a PIL by Adhikari, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed.



The bench had on Monday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on April 5 on incidents of violence at Shibpur in Howrah city and steps taken to ensure peace in the affected area. The bench had directed the state government to submit CCTV and video footage related to the incidents of violence. The police were directed by the court to make adequate deployment as required.