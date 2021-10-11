West Bengal: Locals Seen Flouting COVID Protocols Amid Durga Puja Festivities In Siliguri

Amid fears of Coronavirus infections in the state, people were seen ignoring COVID-19 protocol and norms during the Durga puja celebrations in West Bengal. According to the ANI report, on Sunday, October 10, COVID preventive guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing were not followed by people shopping in the Bidhan market of Siliguri.

West Bengal: People were seen flouting social distancing norms & some were without masks in Siliguri yesterday as they come out to shop ahead of Durga puja; visuals from Bidhan market pic.twitter.com/mNM3Fa8hkH — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to people to follow the COVID protocols and guidelines like wearing masks while moving around pandals.

COVID-19 guidelines amid Durga Puja celebrations

The state health department had issued advisory and urged people to avoid crowds during the Durga Puja festival. While the West Bengal government announced a few relaxations including restaurants, hotels, and bars to operate normally. With respect to pandal safety, the government has directed puja committees to ensure celebrations are held in line with the COVID-19 protocol. No one without a mask should be allowed to enter the pandal. Or else arrangement to provide masks inside the pandal can be taken up. Visitors must maintain social distancing and use sanitiser to enter the pandal. Also, the pandal volunteers should wear face masks and face shields.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

To date, West Bengal has reported a total of 15.8 lakh COVID-19 cases with 18,894 deaths. The state has administered a total of 6,44,11,940 COVID vaccines doses across 1,839 vaccination sites.

Low-key Durga Puja celebrations in Noida

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the puja committees in Noida have decided to have low-key Durga Puja celebrations this year. Anupam Bannerjee, a member of the Noida Durga Puja Samiti. said, “There will be no theme for the pandal nor any food stalls this year. We have also cut down on our usual budget of ₹60-70 lakh during pre-Covid times. This year the celebrations are being organized within a budget of ₹15 lakh".

While Rannvijay Singh, additional DCP, Noida informed that to ensure COVID protocols are followed, police patrolling will take place around the pandal every day. He further said that the police force will be on alert all five days especially on the last day of idol immersion.

(Image: ANI)