Kolkata Man Sings Songs On Bike To Spread Awareness Over Coronavirus Amid Lockdown

In the second day of the bi-weekly complete lockdown announced by the government of West Bengal, Republic TV came across an individual on Howrah Bridge, who was doing his bit as a citizen to spread awareness against Corona.

Shibu Das rode a motorcycle which had 6 placards on it. All of them spoke of awareness. While one placard read, 'Mask Porun' which translates to 'wear masks', other one read 'Durroto Bojhae Rakhu' which means 'keep safe distance' in Bengali. Das rode his motorcycle and travelled all over the city to spread awareness on the importance of wearing masks and maintenance of physical distance.

READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests COVID Positive; Issues Statement

READ | Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Names Old Bollywood 'groups' & The Actor Who Stayed Out

"I am spreading awareness on multiple issues since the past 20 years, but for now, I have been travelling on my bike and singing songs on the awareness of Corona. Through these songs, I hope people will understand the importance of staying home. If not at home, at least they should follow the guidelines." said Das while singing his songs for us.

Playing his dhol, Das sang his song on Corona awareness which spoke of how important a single soap can be if used. He urged that people should stay home and if they have to get out, they must wash their hands well as and when they return.

When asked, if he doesn't feel afraid as he travelling himself, Das said, "Afraid yes but I'm doing my bit. Get a lot of appreciation from people, especially senior policemen and politicians support my awareness. Awareness is needed everywhere. When people are aware, problems will be less."

READ | 'Millions In Camps, Abortions, Genocide': EU Asks UN To Probe China's Xinjiang Atrocities

READ | MSK Prasad Wants 26-man Squad Including India A In Australia; Will Help Scout Youngsters