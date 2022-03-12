Last Updated:

West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tangra; Locals Rush To Help In Rescue Operations

In the visuals, huge amounts of smoke could be seen emerging from the location in Tangra. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

West Bengal

Image: ANI


A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Saturday. According to the Kolkata Police, the fire broke out in a tannery at Meher Ali Lane. In the visuals, huge amounts of smoke could be seen emerging from the location. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"Around 6:30 pm, a fire broke out in a tannery at Meher Ali Lane (Under Tangra PS). Soon the fire engulfed the entire area of the tannery. Inhabitants of the adjacent shanties have been evacuated," said the Kolkata Police. 

Locals help officials in rescue operations

To aid the fire tenders, locals were seen taking buckets of water from their houses to douse the fire. In the video shared by ANI, locals can be seen running with water buckets to help a fire tender that ran out of water. As per the police, two fire brigade personnel have received injuries during the operation and have been rushed to the hospital.

"Two fire Brigade personnel received injuries during the dousing operation and have been rushed to hospital. A total of 15 fire tenders have been mobilized so far to douse the conflagration," Kolkata Police added.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the operation to control the fire is currently underway. More details are awaited.

Image: ANI

