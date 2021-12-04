West Bengal: RPF Officer Saves Woman Who Fell Down While De-boarding Moving Train; WATCH

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer's quick efforts saved the life of a woman who fell down while de-boarding a moving train in West Bengal. The incident occurred on November 29 at the Purulia railway station. Later, RPF Adra Division shared the CCTV footage of the incident on social media where the RPF officer is seen rushing to save the fallen lady. In the footage, two women can be seen attempting to de-board the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express just as it picks up speed. While one is seen falling down on the pathway, another woman lost her balance and was on the cusp of falling between the gap of the moving train and the platform.

RPF Sub-Inspector Bablu Kumar saved the woman by responding quickly and pulling the woman to safety. In the clip, a bunch of other people can also be seen rushing towards the woman to save her. The video was shared on the Twitter handle dedicated to South Eastern Railway. "Yesterday, 2 lady passengers tried to deboard Santragachi- Anand Vihar Express in running condition at Purulia station. Losing balance, both of them tripped on the platform. Sri Bablu Kumar, on duty Sub Inspector of RPF, ran immediately and saved them from a fatal accident [sic]," read the caption of the video.

Yesterday, 2 lady passengers tried to deboard Santragachi- Anand Vihar Express in running condition at Purulia station. Losing balance, both of them tripped on the platform. Sri Bablu Kumar, on duty Sub Inspector of RPF, ran immediately and saved them from a fatal accident. pic.twitter.com/zkADzAECEk — South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) November 30, 2021

The video is doing rounds on social media ever since it was shared on November 30. As of now, it has garnered more than 2,200 views and a number of comments from people who appreciated the effort of the RPF officer. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Really a marvellous job. Such persons need to be honoured. Will Railways give him an "extra increment in pay." Or recommend for 'out of turn promotion' [sic]." "Nice job," wrote another. "Don't know how to explain this. It's time to use automatic doors by the Indian railways," expressed a third.

