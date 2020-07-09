West Bengal: TMC Workers Violate COVID Lockdown, Stage Massive Protest Rally In Asansol

In a blatant violation of lockdown rules amid the pandemic, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers carried out a massive protest rally in Asansol on Thursday. The ruling party's workers violated social distancing norms under the pretext of protesting against the privatisation of railways and the hike in petrol prices. Their protests also lead to traffic jams in the area.

The TMC began their demonstrations against the rising fuel prices on Monday, along with raising their voice against the privatisation of railways. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee while speaking on the issue earlier this week said, "The way fuel prices are increasing, soon the price of diesel will overtake that of petrol." He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was taking anti-people decisions by privatising first the railways and now the coal mines.

Strict lockdown imposed in containment zones

Meanwhile, in a bid to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to impose complete shutdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from July 9. Issuing a notification, the state government said private and government offices in containment zones and buffer zones will remain shut.

The notification further allowed essential services to run as usual in these zones. The government also suspended transport services in these zones across the state. It said the relaxations will be given only in green zones.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal mounted to 827 on Thursday with the one-day spike of 20 fatalities. The total infection tally in the state is at 24,823.

(With Agency Inputs)