West Bengal's First Lung Transplant Surgery Successful, Patient Being Monitored

Physicians at a private hospital in Kolkata successfully performed a marathon surgery on Tuesday to give an IT worker a new life, according to a medical official. The procedure on the male patient began late Monday night and lasted around 11-12 hours. The organ was donated by a 52-year-old Gujarat resident who was brain dead.

The medical official added that the recipient, who had difficulties after recovering from COVID-19, has been on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for more than three months since both of his lungs were entirely destroyed. He further said that the operation was completed this morning and the patient is on ECMO support for a few days. The treating doctors are keeping an eye on him and he will be monitored over the following 72 hours.

The organ from Surat was transported at approximately 9:40 pm

An organ from a patient in Surat was transported to the city in an air ambulance at approximately 9:40 pm on Monday and hurried to a hospital in the city's southern portion via a green corridor. According to the official, the recipient had severe COVID pneumonia and was on ECMO for a long time. It was apparently not working well for him, therefore he had to have a transplant.

Lung transplant in COVID patients is a very high risk and hard procedure, according to a leading cardiac surgeon and chairman of the private hospital Dr Kunal Sarkar. One of the most difficult surgical procedures is the post-COVID lung transplant. Dr Kunal explained that their crew was up to the challenge and that they have come a long way. A lung transplant is reserved for patients who have tried various drugs or therapies but have not seen enough improvement in their condition.

How does ECMO machine works

ECMO machine pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside of the body, freeing up the heart and lungs. Blood travels via tubing to an artificial lung in the machine that provides oxygen and removes carbon dioxide, then the blood is warmed to body temperature and pumped back into the body while the patient is hooked up to an ECMO.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)