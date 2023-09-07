What Are The 'moving Store Houses' That Delhi Police Is Deploying For G20 Summit?

Assisting the 1.3 lakh security personnel for a peaceful G20 Summit and around Delhi will be the Vikrant vehicles that have been deployed in the national capital. Vikrant, also called the 'moving store house' is actually an anti-riot vehicle laden with the necessary gear to deal with any untoward situation in case one arises during the mega event. Out of the 1,30,000 security officials, 80,000 represent the Delhi Police, officials revealed.

The vehicles deployed in Delhi come with protective gears such as bullet proof jackets, helmets and shields for the security officials. The officials will also be equipped with binoculars and bomb detection equipment in case the anti-India elements attempt to disrupt the two-day Summit. Chains and bolt cutters will also be used by the Police in order to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit.

Centre leaves no stone unturned for a secure G20 Summit

The Delhi Police is also being assisted by the Indian Air Force and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Sniffer dogs, and counter-drone systems will also be put to use along with the Indian Air Force's Operations Directions Centre (ODC) to guard the air space over the national capital and the adjoining areas.

Unmanned Aerial Units and surface-to-air missiles of the short, medium and long-range have also been strategically placed at several bases in Delhi and other locations. The IAF is also working with the Delhi Police and the CAPF and radar systems have been activated for intercepting enemy signals and attacks. The Hindon Air Base near Delhi, along with those in Ambala, Sirsa, Bhatinda, and Adampur have been put on alert for the Summit.

The two-day G20 Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan and the guests will start arriving from the evening of September 7. As many as 40 heads of state, governments and organisations will attend the Summit.