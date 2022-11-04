What Is Behind The Frequent-flooding In Chennai; Much More Than Infrastructure Bottlenecks

A series of localities in Chennai and its outskirts were inundated due to incessant rains that began overnight on Tuesday, November 1. The rain continued to disrupt normal life and two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. This has now become an annual affair with rains wreaking havoc in the city's normal life, even a few hours of continuous downpours paralyses the city after housing complexes, roads get inundated and public transport comes to a standstill.

The reasons are many - According to the available maps, water stagnation occurred after construction activity picked up in low-lying areas and the flood plains due to the increasing demand for housing in the city. Additionally, the lack of stormwater drains even on the primary roads led to frequent water logging.

Chennai is closer to sea-level

The terrain of Chennai is flatter and the city is closer to the Sea level in most places. The water doesn’t easily get drained out from some localities of the city, which are in relatively low-lying areas resulting in frequent water logging.

One major reason is also the rapid urbanisation taking away the land once occupied by the lakes and water bodies. According to Care Earth Trust based in Chennai, only about 15 per cent of the city wetlands are now existing. The study by the organisation further showed Chennai’s built-up area grew from 47 sq. km in 1980 to 402 sq. km in 2012, showing the reduction in the area covered by wetlands, which declined from 186 sq. km to 71 sq. km.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Chennai experience waterlogging due to incessant rainfall over the past two days.



Visuals from Kolathur area in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/jXCYaQoIdy — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Missing storm-water drains

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) published a study, covering select zones, in January 2021. According to the findings, it was estimated that about 45 km of stormwater drains were missing from the GCC area. In the 45 km stretch, some links of the storm-water drains were not found and required fresh construction, and the rest had to be dismantled and reconstructed. In some parts, a mix of both was required.

The drains are a primary medium of flood water disposal, as they aid the excess flow of water.

The coastal port of #Chennai has been reporting heavy showers leading to floods within different parts of the city, claiming two lives.



Chennai recorded 8cm of rainfall within 24 hours from October 31; the highest downpour in the past 30 years according to experts.#chennairains pic.twitter.com/7oYlgmNwu0 — Atlantis (@AtlantisDAO1) November 3, 2022

Plastic pollution

Of the 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste generated by India each year, Chennai ranks second in the country for plastic waste. The city produces 429 tonnes of plastic a day. It blocks the drains and sewers. In the aftermath, the rainfall floodwater finds its way into the streets resulting in waterlogging.

